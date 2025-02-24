Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: The Conundrum that is Joel Embiid

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Despite all the uncertainty in Utah, Collier has managed to carve out not only a consistent role, but also a nightly role. With added responsibility, he has been able to turn opportunity into production, averaging 9.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes per game over the past month. His offensive game has also started

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 19th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

With the All-Star shenanigans behind us, the focus shifts toward the fantasy playoffs. Although the exact start date will vary from one league to the next, the time has come for all contending managers to sharpen their focus. Week 19 sees us return to a relatively normal slate of games, with 18 teams suiting up for four games, while the remaining 12 teams will take to the court three times. Sitting players who only go three times has advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: BKN, BOS, CHA, CHI, DEN, DET, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, UTA

Three Games: ATL, CLE, DAL, GSW, HOU, MEM, MIL, NYK, ORL, PHI, SAC, WAS

Guards

Consider starting: Isaiah Collier, UTA

Opponents: POR, SAC, MIN, NOP

Despite all the uncertainty in Utah, Collier has managed to carve out not only a consistent role, but also a nightly role. With added responsibility, he has been able to turn opportunity into production, averaging 9.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes per game over the past month. His offensive game has also started to develop, having scored double-digits in all but three of those games. Given the fact he has missed only one game all season, it's safe to assume he will continue to suit up on a nightly basis, barring injury. With four games tabled across the next seven days, he is a relatively safe starting option for anyone needing assists.

Consider starting: Jose Alvarado, NOP

Opponents: SAS, @PHO, @PHO, @UTA

Another assists and steals specialist, Alvarado has been able to make the most of what has been a rough season in New Orleans. Multiple injuries to other players has opened the door for Alvarado to step into a starter-level role. Although his official designation has fluctuated between starter and sixth-man, his playing time has remained relatively consistent over the past two weeks. Across five games, he has put up averages of 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes per game. Even if he is coming off the bench, Alvarado appears to have earned himself a sizeable role, making him a definite starting candidate.

Consider sitting: Tyus Jones, PHO

Opponents: @MEM, NOP, NOP, MIN

A player whose arrow is pointed firmly in the opposite direction, Jones has seen his role diminish over recent games. After starting the entire season, he has been moved to the bench for the past two games, playing 20 and 15 minutes respectively. Even before the move, his fantasy value had been flailing, averaging 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 26.4 minutes per game over the past month. The Suns are trying anything and everything to find a winning formula at the moment, meaning Jones' spot in the rotation is questionable, at best. Given the recent trend, managers are well within their rights to not only move him to the bench, but to drop him altogether.

Forwards

Consider starting: Kelly Olynyk, NOP

Opponents: SAS, @PHO, @PHO, @UTA

Coming off his first double-double of the season, Olynyk appears to have earned himself a meaningful spot in the New Orleans rotation. After being traded by the Raptors, there was no guarantee Olynyk would even play for the Pelicans, with many assuming he would be bought out. However, he has now started back-to-back games, playing 24 and 25 minutes. Anyone who has played fantasy basketball before would know that Olynyk can be a fantasy asset when afforded sufficient playing time. Although his fit with the Pelicans is curious, if they are going to roll him out as a starter for the foreseeable future, taking a risk on him in your starting lineup is nothing if not exciting.

Consider sitting: Tari Eason, HOU

Opponents: MIL, SAS, SAC

Since returning from a leg injury, Eason has been able to ramp up his production to the point where he is a must-roster player once again. Over his past nine games, Eason is averaging 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 combined steals and blocks in 28.4 minutes per game. However, the return of Jabari Smith, as well as the impending return of Fred VanVleet, is going to make things complicated for Eason. Additionally, the Rockets play only three times this week, two of which are a back-to-back set. Based on recent history, we should expect Eason to sit one of those games. With so much uncertainty, a spot on the bench seems like the right move to make.

Consider sitting: Klay Thompson, DAL

Opponents: @LAL, CHA, MIL

The Mavericks also play three games this week, all of which they will be hoping to emerge victorious. While Thompson will certainly play a key role, his ability to deliver meaningful production is not what it once was. Over the past month, he is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per game. Having scored in excess of 20 points only once in the past nine games, it's clear that Thompson's ability to score the basketball is far less reliable than in previous years. Unless you are clinging to hope that he can turn back the clock, Thompson also makes sense as a player to sit for the upcoming week.

Centers

Consider starting: Bismack Biyombo, SAS

Opponents: @NOP, @HOU, @MEM, OKC

It's 2025 and, somehow, Biyombo is playing meaningful minutes as the starting center in San Antonio. Although he makes very little sense as a starter, the Spurs are running out of options. Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Charles Bassey continues to deal with ongoing knee issues. Biyombo has started three straight games, delivering a double-double in his most recent performance, adding four blocks and two steals. Confusing as it might sound, Biyombo could be a sneaky source of rebounds and blocks, especially if the Spurs can keep their games competitive.

Consider sitting: Joel Embiid, PHI

Opponents: CHI, @NYK, GSW

We end things on a sad note, with news emerging Sunday that the 76ers are exploring their options when it comes to Embiid's knee concerns. His previous issues have been well documented, making him a divisive figure in both fantasy and reality. Although he has played in five of the past six games, he is clearly lacking mobility and appears to be in constant discomfort. He has shot under 45 percent in three straight games, with his past two games highlighting his struggles on both ends of the floor. In that time, he has averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.5 blocks, not even close to what we know he can produce when healthy. Philadelphia have lost their last seven games, and common sense could prevail here. There is a chance we have seen the last of Embiid for this season, meaning managers are going to have to make the tough call, leaving him on the bench, at least until we have some clarity regarding his immediate playing future.