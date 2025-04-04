Fantasy Basketball
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey News: Will suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Bassey (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Bassey was initially listed as questionable for this matchup, but the big man will give it a go and play off the bench against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Bassey is set to return from a two-game absence, but given that he's made just three appearances since the All-Star break, he won't have a lot of upside across all formats.

