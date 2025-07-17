Christian Koloko News: Blocks six shots

Koloko contributed 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, six blocks, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Thursday's 87-78 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

Koloko was efficient scoring the ball Thursday but stood out most with his rim protection, swatting six shots. The big man appeared in 37 regular-season games for the Lakers during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per contest.