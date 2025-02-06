Christian Wood Injury: Remains out Thursday

Wood (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Wood has yet to play this season while recovering from the left knee surgery he underwent in September. On Wednesday, head coach JJ Redick told Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com that he had no formal update on the status of Wood, who appears safe to rule out through the All-Star break. With the Lakers adding Mark Williams at the trade deadline to supplement a frontcourt mix that already includes Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and Dorian Finney-Smith, Wood will likely find himself out of the rotation once he returns to full health.