CJ McCollum News: Scores season-high 36 points

McCollum ended with 36 points (14-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 loss to the Kings.

McCollum carried the Pelicans in the fourth quarter and sparked the team's late comeback attempt, but he fell short. Regardless, this was an excellent showing from the veteran, who eclipsed the 30-point mark for the first time in 2024-25. The injury problems seem to be a thing of the past for McCollum, who's averaging 22.8 points per game in nine appearances since returning to the hardwood in late November due to an adductor injury that caused him to miss 13 games in a row. Now that he's fully healthy, and considering the Pelicans are without Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Zion Williamson (hamstring), expect McCollum's upside and usage rate to skyrocket in the coming contests.