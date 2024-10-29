Clint Capela News: Perfect from field Monday

Capela closed Monday's 121-119 loss to Washington with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes.

Capela had been outplayed by Onyeka Okongwu (toe) in recent games, but with the latter sidelined Monday, Capela stated his case to continue in a starting role Monday. The veteran big man displayed an efficient touch near the rim and also made his mark defensively. Capela is not expected to record the numbers he used to deliver in his prime years with Houston, but he remains a serviceable fantasy alternative who can threaten with a double-double every time he steps on the court.