Cole Swider News: Active on defense in G League

Swider recorded 16 points (5-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 30 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 133-110 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Swider wasn't afraid to let it fly on the offensive end, but he needed 16 attempts from the field to score 16 points. He impressed on the defensive end, accounting for three of his squad's 11 steals in the loss. Overall, this was a disappointing performance by Swider's standards, as he's averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals over seven appearances for the Cruise this season.