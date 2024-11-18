Cole Swider News: Game-high 32 points in G League

Swider recorded 32 points (12-17 FG, 8-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-97 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Through two G League appearances, Swider has totaled 58 points on 60 percent shooting, including 61.9 percent from deep. It'll be nearly impossible to shoot this well on a daily basis, but Swider is making a case for some NBA opportunities this season. He's made 25 regular-season NBA appearances over the past two seasons -- 18 with Miami last season and seven with the Lakers during the prior campaign.