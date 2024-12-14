Craig Porter News: Suits up for G League squad Friday

Porter (illness) totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes Friday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 141-131 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Porter had missed the Cavaliers' previous three games due to an illness, but he looked plenty healthy in his return to action Friday with the club's G League affiliate. The second-year guard made his third appearance of the season with the Charge, and though he's included on the Cavaliers' 15-man roster, he hasn't been holding down a regular rotation spot at the NBA level of late and could continue to see more opportunities in the G League moving forward.