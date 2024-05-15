NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at BOS: Celtics lead series 3-1

DAL at OKC: Series tied 2-2

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CLE - Jarrett Allen (ribs), Caris LeVert (knee): Questionable; Donovan Mitchell (calf), Craig Porter (ankle): Doubtful

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Probable; Maxi Kleber (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,100) at Thunder

Despite the loss, Doncic finished with 56 DK points on 18 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block, in Game 4. It marked the third straight game where he surpassed 50 DK points, and he is averaging 22.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.3 steals in the series. He must continue to lead the way offensively for his squad and his ability to haul in boards and dish out assists will help ensure he continues to pad his DK totals.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,200) at Thunder

Irving is coming off his most limited performance of the offseason, as he finished with just 23.3 DK points on nine points, one rebound and nine assists, in 41 minutes of action. Nonetheless, he is averaging 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals in the postseason, including three outings with at least 50 DK points. He should not have a problem finding his rhythm on the road, as he shot a blistering 51.2 percent from the field on the road this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,900) vs. Cavaliers

Brown finished with 27 points in Game 4, which marked the third time he scored more than 25 points in the series. He is also averaging 24.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the postseason, including four games with more than 40 DK points. He is likely to keep rolling and pad his stats against the Cavs, who gave up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards during the regular season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) vs. Cavaliers

Tatum is coming off his second consecutive game with a 33-point double-double and totaling at least 60 DK points. The two outings marked the first time he reached the 30-point mark through nine appearances this postseason, while he is averaging 24.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over that span. He is likely to keep the momentum going and come out with a major effort, as his squad has an opportunity to close out the series on home court.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,000) vs. Mavericks

Holmgren surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last five outings, while averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 blocks over that span. He should continue to thrive with the benefit of being back on home court, where he shot 4.4 percent better from the field, compared to on the road during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,100) vs. Mavericks

Gilgeous-Alexander topped 30 points in each of the last three outings and is averaging 31.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.8 blocks through four games in the series. He must bring another major effort to help his squad take advantage of their opportunity to take a 3-2 series lead on home court. He also averaged a slightly better shooting percentage and scoring totals at home, compared to on the road during the season.

Mid-Range Money

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($5,400) at Celtics

In the absence of Donovan Mitchell, Strus stepped up to deliver 40.3 DK points in the last game, as he logged 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 43 minutes of action. He is likely to see another major opportunity to stand out offensively, while Mitchell is listed as doubtful for action.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,400) at Thunder

Gafford is averaging 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks through four games in the second round, including a high of 42.3 DK points on the road in Game 1. He is likely to continue to thrive versus the Thunder, who gave up the league's most free throws and third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers during the regular season.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($4,000) vs. Cavaliers

Pritchard produced double-digit DK points in seven of his nine appearances this postseason, including three games with more than 20. He is likely to continue to shine with an opportunity to help his squad close out the series on home court, while also taking on an opponent that is hindered by injuries in the backcourt.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,800) vs. Mavericks

Dort is coming off his most productive outing of the postseason, as he delivered 30.5 DK points with 17 points, eight rebounds and a block, in the last game. He is averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in the series and should continue to find room to get his shot off from long range, as the Mavs allowed opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep during the regular season.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($4,400) at Thunder

Jones totaled 30.3 DK points in the last game, which marks his personal high through 10 appearances this postseason. He provides the Mavs with a great well-rounded presence, impacting the defensive end and running the floor to finish at the rim, which helps him pad his stats on a consistent basis.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.