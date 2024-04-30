NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at NYK: Knicks lead series 3-1

ORL at CLE: Series tied 2-2

IND at MIL: Pacers lead series 3-1

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable

NYK - Jalen Brunson (knee): Probable; Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable; Bojan Bogdanovic (foot): OUT

CLE - Jarrett Allen (ribs): Questionable; Dean Wade (knee), Craig Porter (ankle): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back): Questionable

MIL - Patrick Beverley (oblique), Khris Middleton (ankle): Probable; Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Damian Lillard (Achilles): Doubtful

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,400) at Knicks

Despite the undesirable result, Maxey came up with another solid outing in Game 4, as he delivered 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal, for a total of 42.5 DK points. He surpassed 40 DK points in all four games of the series, including a high of 63.3 in Game 2. With his squad facing elimination, Maxey must bring another major effort to help lead the charge. He averaged 25.7 points on 44.9 percent shooting on the road this season, and topped 30 points in scoring in Games 1 and 2 in New York.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,100) vs. Magic

After surpassing 40 DK points in Games 1 and 2, Mitchell came up relatively quiet as his side fell short for back-to-back road losses in Games 3 and 4. Nonetheless, he is likely to pick up his play again on home court, where he averaged an additional 5.8 points per game, compared to on the road during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,600) at Bucks

Siakam kicked off the series with back-to-back games scoring more than 35 points and finishing with exactly 62.8 DK points, but he did not reach the 20-point mark in either Game 3 or 4. Regardless of the pullback in scoring, he continued to stuff the stat sheet and is averaging 25.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the series. He should continue to thrive at his position as Antetokounmpo is expected to remain sidelined, and he must be ready to set the tone for his squad as they have an opportunity to close out the series.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) at Cavaliers

After producing a whopping 61.5 DK points in Game 3, Banchero finished with just nine points and 25.5 DK points in Game 4. It marked only the third time this season that he did not score in double digits, but he provided a solid contribution across the stat sheet, which was enough to close out the home win. Banchero is likely to get back to his high-scoring ways, as the Cavs gave up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,900) at Knicks

Embiid remains questionable for action but has fought through the tag for the previous four games and is averaging 35.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. He faces the most critical game of the series to this point as his squad is facing elimination on the road, which means the former MVP must dig deep to try to carry his squad back home for Game 6. Embiid topped 50 DK points in both Games 1 and 2 in New York, and he averaged a slightly better field-goal percentage on the road, compared to at home during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,500) vs. 76ers

Brunson is coming off one of his best games of the season, as he accounted for 47 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and a block, for a total of 71 DK points in Game 4. He is averaging an impressive 33.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists in the series, surpassing 60 DK points in each of the last two outings. Brunson must continue to lead the charge for his squad and should have plenty of opportunity to fill it up, as he is averaging 29 field-goal attempts per game in the postseason.

Mid-Range Money

Franz Wagner, Magic ($7,100) at Cavaliers

Wagner started the series with three relatively modest performances but broke out with a 60.8 DK-point effort in Game 4, as he totaled 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a block, in 40 minutes of action. It marked his first 30-point double-double of the season, as he stepped up to lead the Magic to their second straight home win. He should keep up the strong play and has another opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Cavs gave up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards this season.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($6,700) vs. Magic

Mobley is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 blocks through four games this postseason, going over 30 DK points three times, including a high of 40.8 in Game 1. He must bring his best effort in order to help the Cavs recover from back-to-back losses as they return to home court, where he averaged 14.3 points and 10.0 rebounds during the regular season.

Value Picks

Miles McBride, Knicks ($4,100) vs. 76ers

McBride came up large with 35.3 DK points in Game 1 and has since delivered three modest performances, while continuing to provide reliable backcourt play off the bench. He is likely to pick up a boost in playing time due to the absence of Bogdanovic, and he should find room to get his shot going from deep, as the 76ers are giving up the fourth-highest three-point percentage this postseason.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,700) at Bucks

After a muted display in Game 1, Nembhard delivered three impressive outings, going over 29 DK points in each, highlighted by a series-high 33.8 DK points in Game 4. He has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going as the Bucks are expected to remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and he should find his rhythm from long range as they are giving up the league's second-most three-pointers per game this postseason.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($3,900) at Cavaliers

Wagner topped 18 points in three of four games in the series and continues to provide his squad with great energy off the bench. He should continue to thrive against the Cavaliers' second unit, which does not feature a significant frontcourt presence.

