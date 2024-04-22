NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at CLE: Cavs lead series 1-0

PHI at NYK: Knicks lead series 1-0

LAL at DEN: Nuggets lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CLE - Craig Porter (ankle), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Tyrese Maxey (illness): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James (ankle): Probable; Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Lakers

Murray produced 50 DK points, with 22 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and a block in 39 minutes of action in Game 1. He is likely to thrive again in Game 2, after he shot 50.8 percent from the field through three meetings with the Lakers this season. The Lakers also gave up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards this season.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) vs. Magic

Mitchell poured in 30 points on 11-for-21 shooting to lead the way in Game 1. Aside from an injury-riddled finish to the season, he was dominant most of the way, averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals through the campaign. Mitchell has a good opportunity to prosper again in Game 2, as he owns the most favorable positional matchup for his squad against the Magic.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,400) at Nuggets

James continued his imposing play despite the Lakers' Game 1 loss, as he totaled 48.5 DK points on 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block, in 41 minutes of action. He is likely to keep it up after he averaged 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals through three meetings with the Nuggets this season.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,500) at Nuggets

Although the Lakers remain winless against the Nuggets this season, Davis must continue to give his best effort on both ends of the floor to compete with the influence of Jokic. Davis turned in a total of 65.5 DK points in Game 1 and averaged 22.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks across three meetings with the Nuggets this season.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,500) at Knicks

Embiid battled through injury trouble for the last couple of games and is likely to continue to give it his all during the playoffs. He recorded at least 50 DK points in each of the last two outings, including a 29-point scoring effort in Game 1, and he has a good opportunity to remain dominant on the offensive end thanks to a matchup advantage against the Knicks' frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,500) vs. Lakers

Jokic delivered 63.5 DK points on 32 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes of action in Game 1. He can be expected to continue to exploit the matchup against the Lakers after he also averaged 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists over their three meetings during the regular season.

Mid-Range Money

Josh Hart, Knicks ($6,900) vs. 76ers

Hart has given the Knicks the boost they needed ever since he took on a bigger role due to the absence of Julius Randle. He continues to be an integral factor in the squad's success and should have plenty of opportunity to stuff the stat sheet, as he is averaging 40 minutes of playing time across the last five games. He logged 45.8 DK points in Game 1, including a couple of clutch three-pointers late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($5,100) vs. 76ers

Anunoby was relatively quiet in Game 1, but he has a good chance to bounce back and pad his stats against the 76ers, who gave up the league's most rebounds and eighth-highest shooting percentage per game to opposing power forwards this season. He can also find the chance to increase his impact at the foul line, where the 76ers gave up the league's sixth-most attempts this season.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, 76ers ($4,400) at Knicks

Lowry came up with a formidable effort in Game 1, totaling 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, in 39 minutes of action. The 76ers should continue to benefit from his veteran presence during their playoff run, while Lowry is likely to have the extra motivation to deliver another quality performance.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,600) vs. Lakers

Caldwell-Pope totaled 24 DK points, with 12 points, two rebounds, an assist and three steals in Game 1. His ability to get involved on the defensive end and remain ready to knock down the three ball allows him to quickly rack up the numbers, resulting in at least 20 DK points in 40 of his 76 appearances on the season. He should find room to get going from deep against the Lakers, who gave up the league's third-most three-pointers per game this season.

Jonathan Isaac, Magic ($4,500) at Cavaliers

Isaac is expected to pick up a third consecutive start after he topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games. He bolstered his numbers with three steals and three blocks in Game 1, and he must bring another all-around effort in order to stand up against the tough Cavaliers frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.