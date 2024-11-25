Dalano Banton News: Scores 11 points in loss
Banton logged 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 123-98 loss to Memphis.
After totaling only eight points and shooting 2-for-15 from the field in his last two appearances, Banton recorded his 10th game with 10-plus points Monday. The 25-year-old still struggled with efficiency, though he did finish as one of five Blazers to reach the double-digit mark in points. Banton has carved out a significant role off the bench thus far, and he has played 20 or more minutes in seven of his last 10 appearances.
