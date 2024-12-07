Dalano Banton News: Scores 19 points off bench Friday
Banton supplied 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 141-99 loss to the Jazz.
Banton had a strong performance Friday despite the 42-point loss, and even though his scoring prowess has rarely translated to wins for the Trail Blazers, it makes him a decent streaming option in most fantasy formats. Banton has been seeing the floor on a more consistent basis lately, and the numbers back that decision up. He's played at least 20 minutes in six of his last seven appearances, a span in which the former Nebraska standout is averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from deep.
