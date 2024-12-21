Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Terry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Head coach Billy Donovan confirmed the availability of Terry, and he should add some much-needed depth off the bench since Chicago will be missing Josh Giddey (ankle) and Torrey Craig (Achilles). Terry is averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 13.5 minutes per game off the bench this season, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sees more work due to the team's overall lack of depth.

Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now