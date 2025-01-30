Dalton Knecht News: Tossed vs. Washington
Knecht was ejected from Thursday's game against the Wizards after being issued two technical fouls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. He recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 22 minutes before exiting.
Knecht was tossed from the game with a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after arguing with an official. His departure had no impact on the result of the matchup, as the Lakers jumped out to a huge lead and were in command well before the final period.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now