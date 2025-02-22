D'Angelo Russell Injury: Out at least two games

Russell will miss the Nets' next two games due to a right ankle sprain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to his ankle injury. He will also be sidelined for Monday's contest against the Wizards and will be re-evaluated following that game, which makes Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder the earliest he can return. Keon Johnson and Killian Hayes will continue to see increased work for as long as Russell is sidelined.