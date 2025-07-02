Although the Thunder will likely do some offseason maneuvering, the franchise wisely locked in its marquee player for four more years. He will receive $285 million in the new deal, which marks the highest annual player salary in NBA history. The payday is well deserved for the MVP, who steered Oklahoma City to its first NBA title after winning 68

After seven seasons with the Grizzlies, Jackson is expected to sign an extension worth $240 million over five years. Although injuries have been an occasional issue for Jackson during his pro career, the 25-year-old Michigan State product appeared in 74 games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over the span. Assuming Ja Morant remains in the fold, the duo will form a solid core as Memphis tries to make headway in the Western Conference. The dynamic big man will undergo a procedure to repair a toe injury that occurred earlier in the week, but is expected to make a full recovery within 4-5 months.

With the NBA Draft in the books, attention turned to the customary free agent period that began in earnest Monday. While several high-profile players have made deals to switch franchises, several blue-chip playmakers have chosen to stay put. Although there are more surprises yet to come, let's take a look at the most notable players who have signed deals to remain with their current teams for the 2025-26 season.

With the NBA Draft in the books, attention turned to the customary free agent period that began in earnest Monday. While several high-profile players have made deals to switch franchises, several blue-chip playmakers have chosen to stay put. Although there are more surprises yet to come, let's take a look at the most notable players who have signed deals to remain with their current teams for the 2025-26 season.

Jaren Jackson signs five-year deal

After seven seasons with the Grizzlies, Jackson is expected to sign an extension worth $240 million over five years. Although injuries have been an occasional issue for Jackson during his pro career, the 25-year-old Michigan State product appeared in 74 games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over the span. Assuming Ja Morant remains in the fold, the duo will form a solid core as Memphis tries to make headway in the Western Conference. The dynamic big man will undergo a procedure to repair a toe injury that occurred earlier in the week, but is expected to make a full recovery within 4-5 months.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inks extension

Although the Thunder will likely do some offseason maneuvering, the franchise wisely locked in its marquee player for four more years. He will receive $285 million in the new deal, which marks the highest annual player salary in NBA history. The payday is well deserved for the MVP, who steered Oklahoma City to its first NBA title after winning 68 games in the regular season.

James Harden expected to stay with Clippers

Harden will decline his $36.35 million play option and is expected to sign a two-year, $81.5 million extension. Harden enjoyed a bit of a career renaissance with the Clippers after disappointing stints with the Nets and Sixers, but disappointing results in the postseason resulted in an early exit for a team loaded with potential. The one-two punch of Harden and Kawhi Leonard should produce another great outcome for the Clippers, provided both players can stay off the injury report.

Julius Randle and Naz Reid sign long-term deals

Both big men will remain with the Timberwolves, solidifying an interior core that aided Minnesota's deep playoff run. Randle's deal is worth $100 million over three years and includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, and Reid locked in a five-year extension for $125 million. Randle thrived in his first full season with the Timberwolves, averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 69 games.

LeBron James exercises $52.6M player option

Although rumors continue to swirl about a new destination for James, he's decided to stick around for one more year. The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade signaled an aim to rebuild for the future, but the team will need to fulfill needs in the frontcourt for James to get his wish for one more title. James has hinted at a desire to retire in Cleveland in the past, but there's no current deal on the table. It looks like he'll roll the dice with the Lakers as he guns for a championship to top off his astounding 23-year pro tenure.

Kyrie Irving expected to sign three-year extension

Irving's ACL injury will keep him out of action until early 2026, but the Mavericks added D'Angelo Russell to bridge the gap. The veteran point guard was enjoying a spectacular season before getting hurt, and the team showed their commitment by signing him to an eye-popping $119 million deal after he declined his player option.

Fred VanVleet joins others to remain in Houston

Although the Rockets lost Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in the Kevin Durant trade, they locked in VanVleet along with Jabari Smith, Steven Adams and Jae'Sean Tate to join KD and Clint Capela on a new-look roster. VanVleet's deal is worth $50 million over two years, and the decision to deal Green is a clear sign of trust in the veteran, who will share the backcourt with the dynamic Amen Thompson.

Although the free agency news wire is dying down, the drama is far from over. We could see the biggest headline of the offseason coming from the Milwaukee Bucks, who may be at a tipping point with their marquee player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Stay or go?

With Jayson Tatum out for the year, we enter the 2025-26 season with an Eastern Conference that is potentially up for grabs. It might be the best chance for Milwaukee to sneak in and make another playoff run with Antetokounmpo, but the rumors about his departure for greener pastures continue to persist. The landscape in the East showed promise that the Greek Freak would stick around, but it's reported that Damian Lillard's recent release didn't sit well with the All-Star. The Bucks hung on to Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter and Gary Trent, and also got a frontcourt upgrade with Myles Turner. Are those moves enough to convince Antetokounmpo that his best title odds rest with the Bucks? Only time will tell. The superstar isn't a free agent, but a trade contender would need to send significant cash and assets to foster a suitable deal, and the suitor's ability to retain talent would be significantly weakened.