Daniel Theis News: Backup role continues Wednesday

Theis closed with two points (1-4 FG), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 win over the Mavericks.

Theis continues to play limited minutes behind Yves Missi, having now played fewer than 20 minutes in eight of the past 10 games. Now on the wrong side of 30, it's hard to envisage Theis stepping into a larger role, at least not on a consistent basis. He should be able to provide the Pelicans with a semi-reliable veteran piece, something they need desperately given the season they are going though.