Daniel Theis News: Gets start at center

Theis contributed five points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 105-103 win over Portland.

With Dejounte Murray (hand) on the shelf, the 32-year-old got the start at center for the Pelicans as Zion Williamson slid over to the four, although Theis didn't see anything close to a starter's workload. It's not yet clear whether that will be the Pels' starting alignment while Murray is sidelined, or if coach Willie Green will mix and match reserves in the vacant spot depending on the matchup. Either way, it doesn't seem as though Theis will see a big increase in his court time.