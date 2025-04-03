Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell News: Productive in return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Mitchell supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-103 victory over Boston.

After missing Monday's contest due to an illness, Mitchell handled his usual workload in his return Wednesday and produced his first game of the season with at least three steals and three treys. The fourth-year guard has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight appearances, averaging 11.9 points, 6.0 assists, 2.9 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.5 threes over that stretch while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent (12-for-27) from beyond the arc.

