De'Aaron Fox News: Improved shooting display

Fox had 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 win over the Jazz.

Fresh off surpassing the 10,000-point mark for his career in the 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday, Fox delivered another solid showing in the second half of a back-to-back set. Even though he couldn't reach the 20-point plateau for a third straight game, at least he showed more efficiency with his shooting, and this was the first time he made more than 50 percent of his field goals. Through four outings in 2024-25, Fox is averaging 21.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and a meager 29.2 percent from beyond the arc.