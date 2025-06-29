Deandre Ayton Injury: Finalizing contract buyout

Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ayton being bought out of his contract makes him a free agent once he clears waivers, and he will likely garner interest from around the league as one of the best centers on the market. The 26-year-old big man played in just 40 games last season and did not appear in a game following the All-Star break due to a calf injury. In those 40 games, he averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per contest.