Deandre Ayton Injury: Signs with LAL

Ayton (calf) agreed to a two-year, $16.6 million contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

After a two-year stint with the Blazers, Ayton heads to the Lakers to fill their void at the center position. The veteran big man averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field during the 2024-25 campaign.