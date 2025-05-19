DeAndre Jordan News: Career-low 3.7 PPG in 2024-25

Jordan finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 3.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.3 steals across 12.3 minutes per game in 56 regular-season outings (five starts).

The veteran big man received inconsistent run as Nikola Jokic's backup this season. Jordan appeared in six of the Nuggets' seven games during their first-round series win over the Clippers but made only one appearance during the second round, logging just two minutes. The 36-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, though he'll likely provide depth and continue serving as a veteran presence at this stage of his career.