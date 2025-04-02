DeAndre Jordan News: Dominates glass in spot start

Jordan closed with 10 points (2-4 FG, 6-12 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to San Antonio.

The veteran big man collected a game-high 17 boards in Nikola Jokic's (ankle) stead on Wednesday, matching a season high in rebounds to go with his third double-double of the campaign. Jordan doesn't always see the court when Jokic is available, but the former has filled in serviceably when the latter has been out of action. Through five starts in 2024-25, Jordan has averaged 8.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.4 minutes while shooting 69.6 percent from the floor.