Dejounte Murray Injury: Diagnosed with fractured hand

Murray was officially diagnosed with a fractured left hand Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Further testing confirmed Murray's injury, likely sidelining the point guard for multiple weeks. The guard suffered the injury during the second half of Wednesday's 123-112 win over the Bulls. A clearer timetable for Murray's return should be established in the coming days, but fantasy managers should start looking for replacement options. The Pelicans will likely turn to Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins to pick up the slack in the backcourt while CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram could see an uptick in usage.