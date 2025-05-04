Derrick Jones News: Logs three swats in Game 7 loss

Jones registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three blocks, two rebounds and one steal over 17 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to Denver in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jones received the starting nod during Saturday's win-or-go-home matchup and was one of five Clippers to score in double figures. Moreover, he led the club in blocks despite playing only 17 minutes. The forward played a muted role in the club's first-round series loss to the Nuggets, averaging 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 18.6 minutes per game. Jones appeared in a career-high 77 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging a career-high 10.1 points along with 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.8 assists across 24.3 minutes per contest. The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract.