Underdog Fantasy is well known for its regular season Best Ball contests, but if you still have the Best Ball itch, you can indulge by playing Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball formats. In addition to many variations of cash game-type contests, Underdog offers a memorable trio of tournament contests between Gil's Arena Playoff ($10), The Dance ($10) and The Waltz ($250).

It works the same as the regular season Best Ball drafts, but in this case, we have to draft players who score lots of fantasy points and play for a team likely to advance far in the playoffs. Since only two teams make the Finals, correctly stacking at least one of the eventual conference championship teams is a logistical necessity for placing high in any tournament.

The roster format and scoring system for each tournament are the same:

Scoring

Points: 1.0

Assists: 1.5

Rebounds: 1.2

Steals: 3.0

Blocks: 3.0

Turnover: -1.0

Roster

Guard - 1

Wing - 1

Big - 1

Flex - 2

Bench - 5

Taking advantage of the five-player bench will be key.

Rankings

The Oklahoma City Thunder (+165) and the Boston Celtics (+190) are the heavy favorites to reach the NBA Finals, so getting as many players from these teams as possible is critical.

For the rest of the playoff teams, I'm going to list their odds to win the NBA Finals and their top 5 fantasy point scorers (or more if I think they could be relevant for these contests) during the regular season.

Strategy

Take as many players from Boston and OKC as possible Identify a team or two you think will advance farther than the consensus and target players on those teams to separate your squad from the field Avoid drafting too many high-level players from the same side of the bracket (i.e., don't draft Jokic and Harden or Cade and KAT) Avoid drafting teams that play each other in the first round to maximize your potential for points (if you draft Cade and KAT in the first two rounds of the draft, you're guaranteed to lose at least one of your top picks after the opening round) If you're looking for specific predictions to help you with your drafts, I did a full postseason breakdown HERE , which includes 12 BOLD Predictions that could help you take home an Underdog Postseason Best Ball Title.

