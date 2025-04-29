Derrick Jones News: Passive performance Tuesday
Jones (knee) contributed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to Denver in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Jones was barely noticeable, failing to have an impact as the Clippers fell behind 3-2 in the series. Jones appeared to suffer a knee injury late in the game after trying to fight over a Russell Westbrook screen. While it didn't seem to be too serious, it is something to monitor heading into Game 6.
