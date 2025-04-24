Fantasy Basketball
Derrick Jones News: Serviceable performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Jones amassed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, two blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 victory over Denver in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jones continues to play an important, albeit modest role for the Clippers, scoring double-digits for the first time in the past five games. His two-way ability often proves invaluable, and while it isn't always reflected by his numbers, you can be sure the coaching staff are very thankful to have Jones in their rotation.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
