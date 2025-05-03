Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Starting in pivotal Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Jones is in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 7 against the Nuggets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers will add some size to their lineup and Jones will enter the starting five as a result. This means Kris Dunn will play off the bench as a scoring weapon in the second unit. Jones is averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game in six appearances off the bench during the current series.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now