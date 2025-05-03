Derrick Jones News: Starting in pivotal Game 7

Jones is in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 7 against the Nuggets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers will add some size to their lineup and Jones will enter the starting five as a result. This means Kris Dunn will play off the bench as a scoring weapon in the second unit. Jones is averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game in six appearances off the bench during the current series.