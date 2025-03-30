Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Brooks News: Ejected Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Brooks was ejected from Sunday's game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brooks got tangled up with Kevin Durant, leading to a brief scuffle and resulting in Brooks' immediate rejection. Brooks concludes the contest with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and a block in 11 minutes. Jabari Smith figures to see more time with Brooks out of the lineup.

