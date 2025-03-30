Dillon Brooks News: Ejected Sunday

Brooks was ejected from Sunday's game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brooks got tangled up with Kevin Durant, leading to a brief scuffle and resulting in Brooks' immediate rejection. Brooks concludes the contest with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and a block in 11 minutes. Jabari Smith figures to see more time with Brooks out of the lineup.