Dillon Brooks News: Stays hot with 21 points

Brooks contributed 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Houston's nine-game winning streak came to an end despite another solid showing for Brooks. The wing has been on a strong four-game run for Houston, posting averages of 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 36.8 minutes. During that span, Brooks has been a fifth-round value in nine-category formats.