Dominick Barlow headshot

Dominick Barlow News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 2:52pm

The Hawks recalled Barlow from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Barlow should be available off the bench in Atlanta's next game Tuesday versus the Suns, though he's unlikely to be featured in the rotation while both Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are available to handle all of the minutes at center. The two-way player is back with Atlanta after he most recently suited up for College Park in Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Motor City Cruise, finishing with 30 points (11-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.

Dominick Barlow
Atlanta Hawks
