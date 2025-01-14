Donovan Clingan Injury: Tweaks ankle Tuesday

Clingan finished Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Nets with four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 22 minutes. However, the rookie big man hurt his ankle at the end of the contest, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Despite not being aggressive offensively, Clingan was able to dominate the glass off the bench Tuesday. While the severity of Clingan's ankle injury is unclear, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify his status for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers.