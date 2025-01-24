Donovan Clingan News: Available and starting Friday

Clingan (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Deandre Ayton (knee) and Robert Williams (hand) both sidelined Friday, Clingan will also jump right into Portland's starting lineup down low following a five-game absence with an ankle injury. The rookie big man makes sense as a strong plug-and-play fantasy option against Charlotte, as Clingan has averaged 10.0 rebounds, 8.0 points, 2.9 blocks and 0.8 steals in 22.9 minutes across eight games as a starter this year.