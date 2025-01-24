Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan News: Available and starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 2:53pm

Clingan (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Deandre Ayton (knee) and Robert Williams (hand) both sidelined Friday, Clingan will also jump right into Portland's starting lineup down low following a five-game absence with an ankle injury. The rookie big man makes sense as a strong plug-and-play fantasy option against Charlotte, as Clingan has averaged 10.0 rebounds, 8.0 points, 2.9 blocks and 0.8 steals in 22.9 minutes across eight games as a starter this year.

