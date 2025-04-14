Donovan Clingan News: Ends rookie year with double-double

Clingan ended with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 victory over the Lakers.

Clingan was a highly-touted prospect coming out of college. While the big man was overmatched on offense at times, he did a good job as a rim protector while showing a clear improvement at the other end of the court compared to where it was when the season started. Clingan finishes his first year in The Association with averages of 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 assists across 67 regular-season contests, including 37 starts. Clingan figures to be a long-term building block of the franchise, but the Trail Blazers will likely make some moves in the offseason to give him a more significant role ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.