Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Excels with 14/15 double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Clingan racked up 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 103-86 loss to the Warriors.

Clingan's excellent play has rendered Deandre Ayton unnecessary, and even if he returns fully healthy next season, he could be in another uniform. The UConn product has paid off after a first-round draft selection last season, and although his free-throw shooting needs work, his rebound average since the All-Star break is an impressive 9.5 boards per game.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now