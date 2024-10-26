Donovan Clingan News: Four rejections off bench

Clingan notched four points (1-1 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four blocks in 14 minutes off the bench during Friday's 105-103 loss to the Pelicans.

While the rookie center didn't see much court time behind DeAndre Ayton, Clingan made his presence felt at the defensive end. The seventh overall pick in the 2024 Draft has an impressive five blocks in 27 minutes through his first two NBA games, but if would likely take an Ayton injury or trade for Clingan to see enough action to be on the radar in most fantasy leagues.