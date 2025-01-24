Donovan Clingan News: Instant defensive impact in return

Clingan (ankle) ended with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 102-97 win over the Hornets.

Filling in at center for the injured Deandre Ayton (knee) on Friday, Clingan appeared to be eased back into action with 18 minutes following a five-game absence with an ankle sprain. However, that didn't stop him from leading the team with 13 rebounds and four blocks. The rookie big man is now averaging 10.3 rebounds, 7.6 points, 3.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 22.3 minutes over nine appearances as a starter this season, so Clingan would hold plenty of streaming value if Ayton is unable to return in Sunday's matchup with Oklahoma City.