Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Bound for L.A.

The Lakers acquired Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton from the Nets on Sunday in exchange for guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Maxwell Lewis and three future second-round draft picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Finney-Smith has been in the center of trade rumors for the early part of the season, and the Lakers were able to put together an enticing enough offer for the Nets to part ways with the veteran forward. In his 20 appearances with Brooklyn, Finney-Smith had averaged 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 29.0 minutes per contest. The 31-year-old may not be in store for a starting role in Los Angeles like he held in Brooklyn, but his ability to play both forward spots and serve as a small-ball center while shooting the three-point ball at a high clip (35.9 percent career mark) should at the very least make him a versatile piece off the bench for the Lakers. His first chance to suit up with his new team will come Tuesday against the Cavaliers.