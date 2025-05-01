Dorian Finney-Smith News: Adds seven points in Game 5 loss

Finney-Smith fouled out of Wednesday's 103-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs after recording seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Finney-Smith joined the starting lineup for Wednesday's clash but failed to capitalize on the opportunity, as he was held t single figures in scoring for the fifth straight game. He averaged 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in a series that was mostly dominated by Minnesota, with the loss bringing a swift end to LA's championship aspirations. One bright spot for Finney-Smith over the course of the 2024-25 regular season was his remarkable improvement from beyond the arc, hitting at a clip of 41.1 percent from deep across 63 games, which marks a new career high.