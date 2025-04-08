Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Available to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Finney-Smith was upgraded from questionable to probable Tuesday, and he'll add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt. It wouldn't be surprising if he starts, given that Rui Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out. Finney-Smith is averaging 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a combined 1.6 steals-plus-blocks per game over his last nine appearances.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
