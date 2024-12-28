Dorian Finney-Smith News: Grabs nine boards in return

Finney-Smith (calf) finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and nine rebounds over 27 minutes in Friday's 96-87 loss to the Spurs.

The Nets were down seven players Friday due to either injury or rest, but Finney-Smith's return from a three-game absence at least helped fill some of the vacated minutes. Finney-Smith wasn't particularly effective during his time on the court, however, and he handled a meager 13.4 percent usage rate while the Keon Johnson and Shake Milton stepped in as the primary hubs on offense in the absences of Ben Simmons (back), Cameron Johnson (hip) and Cam Thomas (hamstring). All three of those players could be back for Sunday's game against the Magic, but Finney-Smith's playing time shouldn't be too affected, as he holds a relatively stable role as a 3-and-D forward.