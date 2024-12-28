Duncan Robinson News: Strong showing Saturday

Robinson chipped in 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 120-110 loss to Atlanta.

Robinson went scoreless in the loss to the Magic on Dec. 26, but that was an anomaly, and he bounced back admirably here. Robinson has scored over 15 points in two of his last three games, but his productivity has been very consistent of late with double-digit points in all but two of his previous nine appearances. Robinson's fantasy value will remain on the rise as long as he remains in a starting role.