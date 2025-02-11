Dwight Powell Injury: Lacks clear return timeline

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Monday that he had no available update on Powell's (hip) status, suggesting that the veteran center will remain sidelined through the All-Star break, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Powell hasn't played since Jan. 17 due to a right hip strain, with the Mavericks having provided no indication since then where he stands in his recovery. Though he hasn't been included in the rotation for much of the season, Powell's continued absence looms a bit larger while the Mavericks contend with multiple injuries in the frontcourt. Dereck Lively (ankle) is at risk of missing the rest of the season, Anthony Davis (adductor) is expected to remain out for multiple weeks and Daniel Gafford exited Monday's 129-128 overtime loss to the Kings with a sprained knee.