E.J. Liddell Injury: Sits out Friday with sore knee

Liddell wasn't available Friday in the Bulls' 109-95 win over the Hornets due to a sore left knee.

Liddell is a two-way player who hasn't been a regular part of the rotation at the NBA level this season, but the Bulls likely would have wanted to have him on hand as frontcourt depth while center Nikola Vucevic (illness) missed Friday's contest. Assuming Vucevic's illness isn't a long-term concern and he's able to return to the lineup in the coming days, Liddell probably won't be needed to fill minutes once he moves past his knee issue.