E.J. Liddell News: Drops 31 points in G League

Liddell finished with 31 points (12-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 129-109 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Liddell put forth an impressive night on the offensive end, scoring 31 points for the second time during the G League Regular Season (nine games). The Ohio State product, who is on a two-way contract with Chicago, has not yet found a way to carve out a role on the NBA roster, so he should continue see opportunities to stay sharp with Windy City.