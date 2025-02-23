E.J. Liddell News: Game-high 25 points in G League

Liddell registered 25 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 121-104 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Liddell finished as Sunday's leading scorer and was responsible for three of the Bulls' 11 three-point makes. He's averaged 20.0 points in his two games since returning from a right shoulder injury.